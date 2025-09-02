"Kyivstar" paid UAH 240 million to husband of stylist at "Kvartal 95" for stake in Helsi, - journalist

"Kyivstar" company acquired a stake in "HELSI UA" LLC for UAH 240 million from the husband of the former stylist of "Kvartal 95".

This was reported on Facebook by journalist Volodymyr Bondarenko, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, until 2019, Violetta Drepina received fees from "Kvartal 95" LLC, which was then owned by Zelenskyy, Mindich, and Shefir. She was responsible for appearance (style, wardrobe, haircut).

After 2019, Drepina already submitted a declaration as an Advisor to the Cabinet of the President of Ukraine in the Office of the President of Ukraine.

"She received a salary at her main place of work in the STATE ADMINISTRATION OF AFFAIRS (500,000 UAH in 2023). During this time, she bought an apartment in Kyiv at 10/1 Horodetskyi Street (200 meters from the Presidential Administration) and three premium cars: a BMW X7 XDRIVE 30D (2021), a PORSCHE 911 CARRERA (2015), and a PORSCHE TAYCAN TAYCAN (2022). In March 2024, she returned to business, becoming a regular individual entrepreneur (with the type of activity: 96.02 Provision of hairdressing and beauty salon services).

Her husband, Anton Viktorovych Drepin, is the owner and director of JSC 'ZNVKIF MONOLIT', which in December 2021 became the owner of 45% of LLC 'HELSI UA' (portal https://helsi.me/ ) worth UAH 1.3 million," the journalist said.

In August 2022, Drepin's JSC "ZNVKIF "MONOLIT" sold its stake in LLC "HELSI UA" for UAH 240 million.

"Kyivstar was the official buyer. Why did the telecom giant need a medical website with a profit of 2-3 million hryvnia, especially in the midst of hostilities? Perhaps because Kyivstar's Russian owner, Fridman, who is under sanctions, wanted to protect himself in this way? Either way, the family of the President's stylist Violetta Drepina made $8 million in 8 months.

In November 2023, at the 'SETAM' auction JSC 'ZNVKIF 'MONOLIT' Drepina bought a 25-hectare plot of land (31 plots) from the state-owned Ukreximbank, located at the address: Kyiv region, Obukhiv district, Kozyn village, within the boundaries of the 'Kozynskyi' National Landscape Reserve. The price was 119 million hryvnia ($3 million, or $120,000 per hectare). But that's another story," Bondarenko concluded.

