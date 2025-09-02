West discusses security guarantees for Ukraine, - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that Western countries are continuing negotiations on providing security guarantees to Ukraine from friends and partners, including the US, Europe, and other states.

On Tuesday, Rutte was in Luxembourg, where he met with Prime Minister Luc Frieden and Defense Minister Yuriko Beck. At a joint press conference, he thanked US President Donald Trump for "breaking the deadlock" on Ukraine and convening talks in Washington two weeks ago.

Rutte emphasized that in order to achieve lasting peace, Ukraine needs not only a stronger army, but also security guarantees from international partners. The meetings focused on two areas: bringing the presidents of Ukraine and Russia together to begin discussing ways to resolve the conflict, and reaching agreement between European countries and the US on long-term security guarantees.

The NATO Secretary General acknowledged that the process is currently in its early stages and stressed the importance of unwavering support for Ukraine to ensure that any agreements are respected by Russia and exclude new threats to Ukrainian territory.

