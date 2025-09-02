NATO countries’ distance from Russia is conditional due to modern missile technology, - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte urged allies who are not in close proximity to Russia not to be complacent about security, as modern Russian missile technology makes distance irrelevant.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

According to him, the difference between Lithuania and Western European countries such as Luxembourg, The Hague, or Madrid is only 5-10 minutes—the time it takes for a missile to reach these parts of Europe. Rutte noted that all NATO countries are currently under direct threat, regardless of their geographical location.

The Secretary General reaffirmed the United States' commitment to NATO's interests and the long-term threat posed by Russia to the Euro-Atlantic area. He emphasized the importance of European and Atlantic security for the security of the continental United States and noted that allies are meeting their defense spending commitments.

