Zelenskyy speaks with Rutte: We are closely coordinating our efforts
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and thanked him for all his support.
The head of state reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
"We are closely coordinating our efforts. In fact, Russia has stolen time from peace, brazenly taking away a significant part of this year," the president said.
Zelenskyy added that "this autumn we must do everything possible to strengthen our positions."
