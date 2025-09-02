Vucic to Putin: Serbia has been under intense pressure sinc beginning of "Ukrainian crisis"

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić complained during a meeting with dictator Vladimir Putin that his country was "in a difficult situation" due to Russia's war against Ukraine, but would continue to maintain "military neutrality."

According to Censor.NET, the Serbian and Russian media quoted the Serbian leader's statement.

Vučić addressed the Kremlin leader in Russian, thanking him for the warm welcome he received during his visit to Moscow on May 9.

"For Serbia, cooperation with Russia at the highest level in all areas is very important, and I hope that we will have the opportunity to improve some aspects of cooperation," he said.

After that, Vučić began complaining to Putin about the "difficult situation" in which Serbia found itself with the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Serbia is in a difficult situation, trying to cope with strong pressure, but we have still managed to maintain our principled position on the Russian Federation, and we will continue to fight for Serbia's independence, as well as try to fight to remain the only country in Europe that has not imposed sanctions against the Russian Federation. And, of course, we will maintain our military neutrality in the future," added the Serbian president.

