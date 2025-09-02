Sikorski and Rubio discussed joint actions for just end to war in Ukraine

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, who is visiting the United States on September 2, met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

This is stated in a statement by the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs on social network X, reports Censor.NET.

Before presenting the Lech Walesa Solidarity Award, the heads of the diplomatic departments of Poland, Radosław Sikorski, and the United States, Marco Rubio, discussed Polish-American cooperation in the field of security and energy.

During the meeting, joint actions for a lasting and fair end to the war in Ukraine were also discussed," they noted.

Read more: Sikorski responded to Szijjártó: Hungary can obtain oil from non-Russian sources