Ukrainian man dies during illegal border crossing in Odesa region – SBGS

On Tuesday, September 2, a Ukrainian citizen was killed in Odesa region while attempting to illegally cross the state border.

The Southern Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service reported this, according to Censor.NET.

"During a pursuit of border violators, a border patrol fired warning shots. Before that, unidentified persons moving toward the state border ignored the guards’ orders to stop," the press service said.

One man was detained while attempting to cross an engineering barrier. Another person was found dead with a gunshot wound.

The SBGS added that investigative actions are ongoing. Police are reviewing the actions of the border patrol unit.

The National Police and the State Bureau of Investigation, which arrived at the scene, have been informed of the situation.

"The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has also launched an internal investigation into the case and is providing full assistance to investigators to establish all details," the statement concluded.

