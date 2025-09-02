Luxurious villa of OPFL MP and "authority" Mamoian. VIDEO

During the war, MP from the Opposition Platform – For Life party (OPFL) Suto Mamoian moved into a vast mansion located on a plot worth at least $2 million, a property not listed in the real estate register nor in the deputy’s asset declaration.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in an investigation by Bihus.Info.

"Behind a massive fence in a gated community in Koncha-Zaspa, MP Suto Mamoian has settled in. He is one of those who had no qualms about singing ‘Victory Day’ with Medvedchuk or hanging out with Lyovochkin’s friends at restaurants. And that’s just part of his colorful biography. In the Verkhovna Rada, he was notable mainly for his lack of speeches and minimal activity. Now, in the middle of the all-out war, Mamoian has already moved into a huge mansion on land worth at least $2 million. And, of course, this house is absent both from the property register and from the MP’s official declaration," the journalists noted.

Watch more: Relatives of new Vinnytsia prosecutor Tkalenko, whom Tatarov invited to his birthday party, bought real estate in Kyiv worth over $1 million - Bihus.info. VIDEO