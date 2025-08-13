Relatives of new Vinnytsia prosecutor Tkalenko, whom Tatarov invited to his birthday party, bought real estate in Kyiv worth over $1 million - Bihus.info. VIDEO

Relatives of the new prosecutor of Vinnytsia region, Oleh Tkalenko, have acquired several properties in Kyiv worth more than a million dollars during his time at the Kyiv region prosecutor's office.

Professional path and ties to Tatarov

The new Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko appointed Tkalenko to head the Vinnytsia Region Prosecutor's Office in July 2025. Prior to that, he had long been the deputy head of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.



Oleh Tkalenko

Bihus.Info journalists note that Tkalenko has been mentioned in the media before. In 2021, Ukrayinska Pravda noticed the then-deputy prosecutor of the Kyiv region among the guests at the birthday celebration of the deputy head of the OP Oleh Tatarov.

In response to a request from Bihus.Info, Tkalenko confirmed that he had maintained relations with Tatarov on work-related issues when the latter worked in law enforcement. However, he said that now they allegedly "do not intersect in the professional sphere".

Elite real estate in the capital belonging to relatives from Shostka

The investigation says that during Tkalenko's tenure at the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, his relatives from Shostka, who own a local Oksana supermarket chain there, actively invested in apartments and parking spaces in prestigious residential complexes in the capital - Metropole, Trinity and Panorama in Pechersk.

We are talking about the Hovsepyan family.

"The Hovsepians and the Tkalenkos are not entirely strangers to each other, or rather, not at all. Oksana Hovsepyan is the sister of the prosecutor's wife," the journalists said.

According to the investigators, the Hovsepyan family has allowed Tkalenko's family to use their cars and apartments over the years.

Tkalenko's 2020 declaration states that the Hovsepians allowed his family to live in his nephew's 120 sq m apartment in a new residential complex in Sumy, then in their apartment in Kyiv, and to use their Renault car.

In 2022, the Ovsepians even lent two million hryvnias to buy a new BMW X5 for the prosecutor's wife. And in 2023, the Tkalenko's 22-year-old niece lent her new Audi Q4 to the prosecutor's wife. These facts later disappeared from the prosecutor's declarations

Journalists expressed doubt that the profits of the Hovsepyan business in the frontline city would be enough to buy so much real estate in the capital.

"Almost all the real estate in the capital of this family, which runs its local business in the Sumy region and is registered in the Sumy region, was bought during Tkalenko's stay in Kyiv region... The Sumy region is under partial occupation. Almost everything that the Russians can use to attack comes here on a regular basis. And local businessmen from here decide that it's time to buy property in Kyiv, where Tkalenko works at the same time... Over the past three years, he has bought an apartment and two parking spaces in the Panorama residential complex in Pechersk. I also have an apartment and two parking spaces in the elite residential complex Metropol in Pechersk. An apartment and a parking space in Trinity, one of the most expensive residential complexes in Kyiv, were also purchased. And the property on Vasylkivska Street, where Tkalenko's stepdaughter lives," Bihus.Info journalists told.

However, in response to journalists' questions, Tkalenko himself said that the total turnover of the Ovsepyan supermarket chain in 2022 and 2024 was UAH 600 million.

"For example, the entire Novus chain, which operates not only in Shostka but also across the country, reached UAH 29 billion in revenue in 2024. Net profit was almost 60 times less, more than 500 million. But if the same formula was used, the profit would hardly have been enough to buy even one of the apartments in Kyiv. So, either the chain of shops in the city, which is constantly being attacked by Russians and from which people are leaving en masse, broke the patterns and turned out to be "golden", or it was Tkalenko's prosecutor's position," the journalists said.

The prosecutor's father's case has taken a turn for the better

The journalists also note that after Tkalenko was appointed to the top position in the Kyiv Region Prosecutor's Office, his father's business also went up sharply. During Oleh Tkalenko's tenure in the Kyiv region, his father acquired a large three-room apartment in Kyiv, which he uses himself, and a house in the elite cottage community of Gold Fish.

Bihus.info noted that in recent years, Tkalenko's father had worked for various utility companies in Sumy, and his salary as a utility worker would obviously not have been enough to buy property in Kyiv.

The prosecutor responded to journalists by stating that "before working in utility companies, his father was engaged in entrepreneurial activities, and therefore allegedly managed to raise about UAH 17 million for the Kyiv purchases".

As a reminder, in February 2025, journalists sent a request to the NACP, NABU, and the SBI to check the lifestyle of the family of Tkalenko, who at that time held the position of deputy prosecutor of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office. The prosecutor's family purchased two expensive cars during the war.

