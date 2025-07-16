Prosecutor Malieiev explained housing shown in "Supermom": relatives had provided house for filming

Prosecutor Oleksandr Malieiev explained that in fact his family does not live in the elite house shown in the "Supermom" programme.

This is reported by Slidstvo.Info, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, in his explanation to the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors, he said that he did not participate in "Supermom", but his former and current wives, who signed an agreement with the TV channel, took part in the filming. At the same time, the prosecutor said that he did take part in one story, on 29 July 2024, during dinner after hours, and did not hear what the programme's participants were saying during the filming.

According to Malieiev, in fact, his family does not live in the elite house shown in the TV programme.





"O.M. Malieiev explained that the house in which the STB TV programme 'Supermom' was filmed was not his property or the property of his family members, and was not and had not been in their use, except from 24 to 31 July 2024, only during the filming. This house was provided to them for free use for filming a TV programme by the family of his wife's cousin. The need to rent the house is due to the terms of the TV show, because in fact his wife and children live in Odesa, and he, O.M. Malieiev, rents a one-room apartment in Kyiv (confidential information), which, according to the terms of the programme, was not suitable for filming as a home for a family with 3 children," the decision of the QDCP reads.

The prosecutor noted that everything said by his wife and ex-wife on the show could not be taken as true, as "the format of the TV programme involves a competition, and therefore its participants are not sincere in their statements and everything said is aimed solely at promoting good family relations after the divorce and winning the "Supermom" show.

He explained that the purpose was to spread the ideas of co-parenting (his ex-wife wrote a book "Co-parenting" - how to build relationships between ex-spouses and raise children together) and to advertise the book.

The prosecutor pointed out that the disciplinary complaint contained false information that during the interview the women allegedly claimed that they and their 5 children were dependent on him: "This statement is nothing more than the author of the disciplinary complaint's own subjective perception of the programme's plot".

He noted that his wives were not mentioned in any of the stories as being dependent on him.

His current wife has been teaching at the Odesa Law Academy for 20 years, has three degrees and has 3 children, and has never been on maternity leave, while his ex-wife directly stated that she is an individual entrepreneur and earns enough to support herself.

It is known that Oleksandr Malieiev did not report in his declaration the expenses for his wife's childbirth, which took place in the United States. The prosecutor's wife travelled to America at 35 weeks of pregnancy to give birth to a child, which allowed her daughter, Sara Malieieva, to obtain US citizenship. Hanna Malieieva stated that she had paid only for the flight, while the costs of childbirth and accommodation were covered by the US government.

The decision of the QDCP also states that the NACP found inaccurate information in Malieiev's declaration totalling UAH 3,800,00.00, which is more than 500 subsistence minimums.

Despite all the explanations of the prosecutor regarding the real estate and lifestyle shown in the TV project, the QDCP decided to dismiss Oleksandr Malieiev.

Earlier it was reported that the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors filed for the dismissal of the Deputy Head of the Environmental Prosecutor's Office Oleksandr Malieiev after his wife took part in the "Supermom" programme and showed the family's lifestyle.

