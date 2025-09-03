ENG
News UAV attack on Kyiv
UAV crash has been reported in Kyiv, - CMA

shaheds

On the night of 3 September, Russian UAVs attacked Kyiv, and a drone crash was recorded in one of the districts.

This was reported by the head of the CMA, Tymur Tkachenko, according to Censor.NET.

"A UAV crash was recorded in the Desnianskyi district. Preliminary reports indicate no fire or damage, and emergency services are heading to the scene," he wrote.

drone (1979) Kyyiv (2336)
