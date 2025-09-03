Ruscists attacked Kyiv region with "shaheds": fire broke out between houses in Vyshhorod

Russian occupiers attacked the Kyiv region on the night of 3 September.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk.

The air raid alert was in effect all night. Air defence forces shot down enemy targets in the region. There were no casualties among the population.

"In Vyshhorod, debris from a downed target caused a fire between apartment buildings. The fire was quickly extinguished. The windows of 28 apartments and one car were damaged. Another car was completely burned out.

The windows of an educational institution, a kindergarten, were also damaged," the report said.

Emergency services are recording and eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack.

