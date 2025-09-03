ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10449 visitors online
News Shaheds attack on Kyiv region
846 1

Ruscists attacked Kyiv region with "shaheds": fire broke out between houses in Vyshhorod

Shahed attack on the Kyiv region on 3 September. What is known about the consequences?

Russian occupiers attacked the Kyiv region on the night of 3 September.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk.

The air raid alert was in effect all night. Air defence forces shot down enemy targets in the region. There were no casualties among the population.

"In Vyshhorod, debris from a downed target caused a fire between apartment buildings. The fire was quickly extinguished. The windows of 28 apartments and one car were damaged. Another car was completely burned out.

The windows of an educational institution, a kindergarten, were also damaged," the report said.

Emergency services are recording and eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack.

See more: Russian troops strike infrastructure facility in Prykarpattia region (updated). PHOTOS

Author: 

Kyyivska region (718) shoot out (14598) Vyshhorod (21) Vyshhorodskyy district (15)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 