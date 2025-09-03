Trump to Xi Jinping: Give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against the United States of America

US President Donald Trump addressed Chinese leader Xi Jinping before the military parade in Beijing.

He announced this on the social network Truth Social, according to Censor.NET.

"The big question that needs to be answered is whether or not President Xi of China will mention the massive amount of support and 'blood' that the United States of America gave to China in order to help it secure its freedom from a very unfriendly foreign invader," Trump said.

According to him, many Americans died "in China's quest for victory and glory"

"I hope that they (the US troops. - Ed.) are rightfully honoured and remembered for their bravery and sacrifice. May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration.

Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against the United States of America," Trump concluded.

