Soldier from "Skelia" SAR pretended to be Russian soldier and was able to eliminate two occupiers at close range. VIDEO

A soldier of the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelia" eliminated two Russian occupiers by deceiving them.

The video was released by the brigade's press service, Censor.NET reports.

Earlier, the contact with the soldier was lost. However, it turned out that the defender, seeing the occupiers, impersonated a Russian soldier.

They believed him. The soldier chose the moment when the two occupiers were nearby and made several accurate shots, eliminating the enemies.

