Madyar’s Birds drone strikes occupier below waist: invader blown to pieces. VIDEO
A strike drone from the 414th Separate Brigade of Unmanned Aviation Systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, known as Madyar’s Birds, carried out a precision attack on a Russian serviceman who was in open terrain. The strike hit the occupier below the waist, Censor.NET reports.
Thanks to the drone operators’ accuracy, the target was successfully hit and the occupier was blown into several pieces. Footage of the strike has been released on social media.
