Defense Forces push back enemy near Tovste in Donetsk region – DeepState

Ukrainian defenders have managed to push back Russian forces near Tovste (Tolstoy) in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET informs.

According to the report, Ukrainian troops destroyed enemy positions along the road from Piddubne to Iskra, meaning Russian forces no longer maintain control there.

"Meanwhile, small groups continue to infiltrate from Zelenyi Hai and Tovste toward Iskra. Russian troops are being taken out or captured there," the update says.

In addition, analysts note that Russian forces are now concentrating their efforts near Filiia and along the Yanvarske–Ternove line.

