Photo: DeepState

The Defence Forces drove the enemy back near Tovste, but the enemy advanced in Perebudova, near Maliivka and Sichneve.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET informs.

Synelnykivskyi district, Dnipropetrovsk region

The Defence Forces drove the enemy back near Tovste.

Photo: DeepState

Read more: Defense Forces foil enemy breakthrough attempt toward Myrnohrad in Donetsk region – DeepState

The enemy advanced in Perebudova, near Maliivka and Sichneve.

Photo: DeepState

Photo: DeepState

Photo: DeepState

Read more: Ruscists have occupied Voskresenka in Donetsk region and advancing in Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions, - DeepState

Fighting is ongoing in Myrove