Enemy has advanced in Dnipropetrovsk region, - DeepState. MAP
The Defence Forces drove the enemy back near Tovste, but the enemy advanced in Perebudova, near Maliivka and Sichneve.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET informs.
Synelnykivskyi district, Dnipropetrovsk region
The Defence Forces drove the enemy back near Tovste.
The enemy advanced in Perebudova, near Maliivka and Sichneve.
Fighting is ongoing in Myrove
