Enemy has advanced in Dnipropetrovsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Photo: DeepState

The Defence Forces drove the enemy back near Tovste, but the enemy advanced in Perebudova, near Maliivka and Sichneve.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET informs.

Synelnykivskyi district, Dnipropetrovsk region

The Defence Forces drove the enemy back near Tovste.

Photo: DeepState

The enemy advanced in Perebudova, near Maliivka and Sichneve.

Fighting is ongoing in Myrove

