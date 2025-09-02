ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10406 visitors online
News Updated DeepState maps Update of DeepState map
2 534 7

Ruscists have occupied Voskresenka in Donetsk region and advancing in Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions, - DeepState

Russian invaders have occupied Voskresenka in Donetsk region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy has occupied Voskresenka and also advanced near Maliivka and Kamianka.

The situation near Dachne has been clarified," they said.

Read more: Defense Forces foil enemy breakthrough attempt toward Myrnohrad in Donetsk region – DeepState

Russians have occupied Voskresenka in Donetsk region. What is known?
Photo: DeepState
Russians have occupied Voskresenka in Donetsk region. What is known?
Photo: DeepState
Russians have occupied Voskresenka in Donetsk region. What is known?
Photo: DeepState

Author: 

Donetsk region (4405) military actions (2656) Dnipropetrovska region (1691) Kharkivska region (935) Synelnykivskyy district (173) Volnovaskyy district (264) Kup’yanskyy district (271) Maliyivka (8) Voskresenka (10) Kam’yanka (6) Dachne (1) DeepState (235)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 