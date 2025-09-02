Ruscists have occupied Voskresenka in Donetsk region and advancing in Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions, - DeepState
Russian invaders have occupied Voskresenka in Donetsk region.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET informs.
"The enemy has occupied Voskresenka and also advanced near Maliivka and Kamianka.
The situation near Dachne has been clarified," they said.
