Ruscists have occupied Voskresenka in Donetsk region and advancing in Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions, - DeepState

Russian invaders have occupied Voskresenka in Donetsk region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy has occupied Voskresenka and also advanced near Maliivka and Kamianka.

The situation near Dachne has been clarified," they said.

Read more: Defense Forces foil enemy breakthrough attempt toward Myrnohrad in Donetsk region – DeepState

Photo: DeepState

Photo: DeepState