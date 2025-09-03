Russia sometimes transfers citizens convicted of common criminal offenses to Ukraine as part of prisoner exchange, - Deputy Prosecutor General Leshchenko

As part of prisoner exchanges, Russia sometimes transfers citizens convicted of general criminal offenses to Ukraine.

"It is true that, as part of exchanges, a certain percentage of people who have been convicted of general criminal offenses in Russia are returning to Ukraine. For example, an exchange took place today, and among those who were exchanged, there are such people.

There were other similar cases. For example, Russia returned people during exchanges who had been detained there by law enforcement agencies on charges such as drug trafficking. They were convicted and served their sentences there. We cannot abandon our citizens," he said.

According to Leshchenko, the next step is to investigate whether the crime for which the person was convicted actually took place.

"Because, perhaps, crimes were committed, but we also know of cases where people were simply 'pulled' into Russian territory. For example, former ATO participants with the relevant documents were offered jobs as builders in Russia. Grytsak spoke about this at a briefing. When they were given phones, they were asked to go to some crowded places in Moscow and say on the phone that they had received something. It is possible that this was done in order to accuse us of preparing for some kind of terrorist attack," added the deputy prosecutor general.

