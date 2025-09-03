Frederiksen on security guarantees for Ukraine: Most important part is strong Ukrainian army

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen believes that the most important part of Ukraine's future security guarantees is ensuring that Ukraine has a strong and well-equipped army.

She said this during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Copenhagen, according to Censor.NET.

"Let me be clear: perhaps the most important part of future security guarantees in Ukraine is ensuring a strong, well-equipped, and well-trained Ukrainian army," said the Danish prime minister.

Frederiksen also noted the assistance provided by the "Danish model" in weapons production in Ukraine. She called on allies to join in financing Ukrainian weapons production.

In addition, Fredericksen suggested that the "Danish model" format could also be used in other areas, including security guarantees.

"We are considering it," added the Danish prime minister.