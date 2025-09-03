From the very beginning of the war with Russia, Ukraine tried to involve Poland and other NATO countries in it.

This was stated by former Polish President Andrzej Duda, according to Censor.NET with reference to UNIAN.

"They (Ukrainians - ed.) tried to drag everyone into the war from the very beginning. It's obvious, it's in their interests, and it would be best for them if they could drag NATO countries into the war," said the former Polish president.

According to Duda, Ukraine was looking for allies who would fight on their side against Russia. He added that Poland could not agree to this.

The former Polish president also said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tried to put pressure on Warsaw. He added that in the fall of 2022, when a missile fell on Polish territory, the Ukrainian leader allegedly began to demand that it be declared a Russian missile.

