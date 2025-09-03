1 232 0
Russians strike Kharkiv with Molniya drone – mayor (updated)
On the evening of September 3, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with a drone.
Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this, Censor.NET informs.
"We have information about a strike by a Russian Molniya UAV on the city’s Nemishlianskyi district. The consequences are being clarified," he said.
Update
Terekhov later clarified that the enemy Molniya drone hit the grounds of an educational institution in the Saltivskyi district. No casualties have been reported. Information on possible damage is being verified.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password