Russians strike Kharkiv with Molniya drone – mayor (updated)

On the evening of September 3, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with a drone.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this, Censor.NET informs.

"We have information about a strike by a Russian Molniya UAV on the city’s Nemishlianskyi district. The consequences are being clarified," he said.

Update

Terekhov later clarified that the enemy Molniya drone hit the grounds of an educational institution in the Saltivskyi district. No casualties have been reported. Information on possible damage is being verified.

Read more: Russians attack Derhachi community in Kharkiv region with FPV drone and MLRS