Russians attack Derhachi community in Kharkiv region with FPV drone and MLRS
On the morning of September 2, Russian forces launched two attacks on the Derhachi community in the Kharkiv region.
Derhachi city military administration head Viacheslav Zadorenko reported the incident on Telegram, Censor.NET said.
At around 9:00 a.m., Russian troops struck a civilian car with an FPV drone while it was traveling on the Derhachi–Kozacha Lopan highway.
The attack occurred between the villages of Tsupivka and Nova Kozacha. The car sustained shrapnel damage, but fortunately, the driver was unharmed.
"Once again, I urge residents of border areas to prioritize their lives and health and not expose themselves to danger. Remember that your reckless actions endanger not only you, but also those who come to rescue you, medics, rescuers, police officers, volunteers," the city military administration said in an address to locals.
At about 10:00 a.m., Russian forces struck Slatyne with multiple launch rocket systems.
"As a result of the strike, one private house was damaged. Thankfully, there were no casualties," the report said.
