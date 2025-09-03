Russians strike Kherson’s Dniprovskyi district: two injured

On September 3, Russian forces shelled Kherson’s Dniprovskyi district with artillery, leaving several people wounded.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that the strike on the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson took place around 5 p.m.

As a result of the attack, two men, aged 67 and 56, were injured. They sustained blast and concussion injuries; one of the victims also suffered wounds to the torso.

Doctors provided the men with necessary medical assistance and prescribed outpatient treatment.

