In morning, Russians killed man in Kherson region, and two more died as result of enemy attacks over past day

A man was killed as a result of morning shelling in the Kherson district of the Kherson region. It was also reported that two men were killed in attacks on the region on September 2.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office and the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

According to the prosecutor's office, on September 3, at around 5:00 a.m., Russian troops shelled the village of Molodizhne in the Kherson district with artillery.

As a result of this attack, a 60-year-old man who was in his house at the time of the attack was killed.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, today it became known that another resident of the Kherson region had been killed as a result of a Russian attack.

Yesterday morning, the occupiers shelled Antonivka with artillery, fatally wounding a local resident.

In addition, Russian invaders took the life of a resident of the village of Stanislav.

As a result of yesterday's enemy shelling, a 46-year-old man suffered fatal injuries.

