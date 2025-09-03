Europeans ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine on day peace accord is signed – Macron

European countries are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day a peace accord with Russia is signed.

French President Emmanuel Macron stated this during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris, Censor.NET reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

"We, Europeans, are ready to give guarantees to Ukraine on the day a peace deal is signed. This was stated in Washington. The work assigned to us has been done, and today we can say: we are ready to give political support to these agreements," Macron said.

According to him, following talks in Washington, allies are prepared to ensure stable conditions for peace in Ukraine.

"Now everything depends on Russia, whether it is ready for the conditions under which it offered peace in America," the French president added.

