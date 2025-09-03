Shmyhal discusses security guarantees with Healey: Ukraine counts on strong contributions from partner countries

On Wednesday, September 3, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal held a meeting in Kyiv with his British counterpart John Healey, who is visiting Ukraine. The parties discussed security-guarantee mechanisms, including the role of the "Coalition of the Willing."

Shmyhal reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Among Ukraine’s key needs are ammunition, air-defense assets, and long-range weapons. I emphasized the importance of long-term support for Ukraine to achieve lasting peace and create conditions under which Russia will not be able to resume aggression," the minister said.

The ministers also discussed mechanisms for security guarantees, particularly the role of the "Coalition of the Willing."

"Ukraine counts on strong contributions from partner countries to strengthen its defense capabilities," Shmyhal stressed.

They also coordinated the next steps in strengthening the defense capacity of both states.

"I thanked Mr. John Healey for his personal leadership in supporting Ukraine. For his significant contribution to strengthening our defense capacity, I awarded my British colleague with the Ministry of Defense’s Cross of Honor," Shmyhal said.

For their part, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Lt. Gen. Andrii Hnatov and Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate Lt. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov presented the British side with up-to-date information on the battlefield situation and Russia’s plans.

"They reviewed in detail the enemy’s strategy of building up military capabilities — a challenge to which Ukraine, together with its allies, must craft a response," the defense minister added.

As a reminder, UK Defense Minister John Healey arrived in Kyiv on September 3.

