"Coalition of Willing" to discuss security guarantees and aid to Ukraine on September 4 – Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that on September 4 a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" will take place in a videoconference format to discuss security guarantees and assistance to Ukraine.

He made the statement at a press conference with Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

"It will concern... further assistance to Ukraine. We will try to analyze the situation. Security guarantees will also play a role. But the most important security guarantee we can give at this moment is sufficient support for the Ukrainian army in its efforts to defend the country. And we want to continue doing this," the chancellor said.

According to Merz, Europe, particularly the countries of the "Coalition of the Willing", understands the need to continue supporting Ukraine, including in the context of possible negotiations on a ceasefire and peace, so that Ukraine can defend itself in the long term.

"And we want to help with this, both now and in the future," he concluded.

