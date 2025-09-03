Healey was shown British Council building in Kyiv, damaged as result of Russian attack. PHOTO

British Defence Secretary John Healey, who is on a visit to Kyiv, saw the British Council building damaged during the Russian attack on the capital.

"We will not jeopardise the peace by forgetting about the war. A war Putin continues to wage. Today in Kyiv the Defence Secretary John Healey saw first hand the damage inflicted on the British Council building by Russian strikes last week, some of the deadliest of the war," the statement said.

Russia's massive strike on Kyiv on 28 August

As a reminder, on the night of 28 August, Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv and Vinnytsia region.

As of the morning of 29 August, the death toll stands at 23 people. Emergency and rescue operations in Kyiv are ongoing.

As a result of Russian shelling in Kyiv, the building of the European Union Delegation to Ukraine and the office of the British Council were damaged.

The offices of "Ukrainska Pravda" and "Radio Liberty", the "Nova Poshta" sorting depot, the "Ukrzaliznytsia" high-speed train fleet, and others were also damaged.