Explosions heard in Odessa, city under attack by UAVs, - mayor

shaheds

On the night of 4 September, explosions were heard in Odesa, and the city was attacked by drones.

This was reported by Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov, according to Censor.NET.

"Explosions can be heard in the city!" he wrote.

Prior to this Trukhanov reported on the threat posed by UAVs to the city.

