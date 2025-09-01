Russian agents preparing hostile attacks on Kyiv and Odesa detained, - SSU. PHOTOS

The SSU detained two more Russian military intelligence agents who were adjusting enemy air attacks on Ukraine. The offenders were preparing a new series of Russian missile and drone strikes on Kyiv and Odesa.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

According to the case file, the defendants were supposed to identify and hand over the locations of the Defence Forces to the occupiers. The agents also found out the consequences of enemy "arrivals" on civilian infrastructure to adjust repeated strikes on Ukrainian cities.

As it became known, the two agents acted separately, but had one common supervisor, who has already been identified by SSU cyber specialists.

"To gather intelligence, the suspects went out into the field, took pictures of potential targets and recorded their coordinates," the statement said.

Thus, a 31-year-old native of the temporarily occupied Melitopol, who was "sent" by the Russian gru to spy in the Ukrainian capital, was detained in Kyiv.

"According to the instructions of the Russian military intelligence, the agent was to identify and pass on to the occupiers the locations of repair bases for military equipment of the Defence Forces," the SSU explained.

In addition, the offender tracked the time intervals of the largest concentration of people near recruitment centres in Kyiv region, which the enemy planned to attack from the air.

In addition, a former servicewoman was exposed in Odesa who, after being discharged from service, started cooperating with a Russian gru.

"In exchange for money from the occupiers, the woman gave them the coordinates of the basing of maritime security units, border guards and the National Guard in the port city," the statement said.

However, the investigation found that the agent never received the promised money from Russia.

The SSU investigators served both suspects a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offenders are in custody without the right to be released on bail. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The operation was conducted by the SSU Office in Kyiv and Kyiv region under the supervision of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.