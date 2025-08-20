He was preparing breakthrough of Russian SRG to right bank of Kherson region: SSU detains Russian agent. PHOTO

A Russian agent preparing a breakthrough of ruscists' SRG to the right bank of the region was detained in Kherson.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Censor.NET informs.

The man was supposed to collect intelligence on the coastal area and the security system of defence facilities near the Dnipro River.

After receiving this information, the occupiers planned to enter the territory controlled by Ukraine. Then, the enemy's advanced groups were to reinforce their positions before the main forces of the Russian military group approached from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region.

"The enemy agent who was supposed to gather this data was a 37-year-old resident of Kherson, who came to the attention of the Russian gru when he posted anti-Ukrainian comments on Telegram channels. While collecting data, he walked around the coastal area, where he recorded the locations of the Defence Forces. In addition, the man asked for additional information from local residents under the guise of everyday conversations in commercial establishments," the statement said.

His intelligence activities were documented step by step, and the man was detained at his place of residence.

The man has been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is currently in custody without the right to be released on bail and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

