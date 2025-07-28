Belarusian KGB agent spying on Ukraine’s northern border, recording fortifications and movement of military convoys, detained, - SSU. PHOTO

The Security Service of Ukraine's counterintelligence service has thwarted plans by the Belarusian special services to obtain intelligence on the defence of Ukraine's northern border.

As a result of proactive actions, a Belarusian KGB agent who was spying on Ukrainian troops was detained in Volyn.

According to the investigation, the suspect was a 24-year-old local unemployed man who was looking for "easy money" on Telegram channels.





What data did the traitor collect?

"Hoping for funds from Belarusian special services, the agent agreed to perform their tasks. Among the main ones was to monitor the locations of checkpoints and fortifications of the Defence Forces on the northern border of Ukraine.

Also, at the request of the KGB, the defendant tried to identify military echelons travelling on local tracks or at Ukrzaliznytsia transit stations," the statement said.

To gather intelligence, the agent went around the area, where he recorded the fortifications of the Defence Forces and marked their geolocations on Google maps.

Exposing a traitor

SSU officers exposed the suspect in advance, documented his crimes and detained him at his place of residence.

During a search of the detainee's home, the SSU seized a phone with an anonymous chat in a messenger that he used to contact a Belarusian special service officer. The SSU CI has already identified him.

During the special operation, the base points and logistics routes of Ukrainian defenders were additionally secured.

Based on the evidence collected, SSU investigators served the agent a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.