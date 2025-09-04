Ukrainian Foreign Ministry responded to Putin’s threats: Russia is not winning, and Ukraine is not losing

In 3.5 years of full-scale war, Russia has not captured a single regional centre in Ukraine, while losing more than 1 million soldiers.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on X social media by Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He noted that as of today, Russia has achieved the following:

over 1 million Russian soldiers killed and wounded;

1% of Ukraine's territory captured over the last 1,000 days, of which 0.3% during the "summer offensive";

four Ukrainian administrative centres came under Russian control in 2014, while Ukraine retained control over 23. Moreover, this figure remains unchanged today, after 3.5 years of full-scale war;

the Russian Federation is also spending $1 billion a day on a senseless war, while Russian social infrastructure lies in ruins and the country's economy is collapsing.

Read more: Putin wants Ukraine to give up all of Donbas region, drop its NATO bid and remain neutral – Reuters

According to him, all this leads to the following conclusions:

Russia is not winning, and Ukraine is not losing. Russian mothers and "Lada" manufacturers are the two real target audiences for Putin's statements. Pressure on Russia must be seriously increased to force Moscow to take the peace process seriously, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said today.

Read more: Putin on war in Ukraine: Acceptable deal is possible, or we will resolve it by military means

We would like to remind you that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin believes that an "acceptable option" for ending the war in Ukraine can be agreed upon.