Putin on war in Ukraine: Acceptable deal is possible, or we will resolve it by military means

Russian President Vladimir Putin believes it is possible to reach an "acceptable option" to end the war in Ukraine.

He said this at a press conference in Beijing, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrainska Pravda.

"Nevertheless, it seems to me that if common sense ultimately prevails, it will be possible to agree on an acceptable option for ending this conflict (Russia’s war against Ukraine -ed.). That is my assumption. Moreover, we see the mood of the current U.S. administration under President Trump. We see not just appeals, but a genuine desire to find this solution," the Russian leader said.

Putin also claimed there is "a certain light at the end of the tunnel." "If not, then we will have to resolve all the tasks set before us by military means," he added.

