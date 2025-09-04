Ukraine eyes joint drone production deal with Philippines – media

Ukraine intends to deepen defense cooperation with the Philippines and is considering a deal on joint drone production.

Ukrainian Ambassador to the Philippines Yuliia Fediv said this in comments to Naval News, Censor.NET reports.

According to the ambassador, the two countries are working on a memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation.

A Ukrainian delegation that will include representatives of the Ministry of Defense is expected to visit Manila for meetings with Philippine officials.

"The first step is to sign a defense agreement between Ukraine and the Government of the Philippines to create a legal framework for the next steps. If we sign a memorandum of understanding in October this year, we can move forward with joint production," Fediv said.

Naval News notes that Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. previously said the country is exploring alternative defense options, including drones and other unmanned systems, as a temporary substitute for submarines.