Russians attacked municipal vehicle in Orikhiv: there are casualties (updated)

On 4 September, Russian troops attacked a municipal vehicle in Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region. One person was wounded.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

"The Russians struck the frontline city with artillery. A car was damaged. The wounded person is receiving all necessary assistance," the report said.

Later, Fedorov reported that a 63-year-old and a 56-year-old man were wounded in the attack in Orikhiv. They received all necessary medical care.