Four people injured as result of drone attack on Zaporizhzhia. VIDEO&PHOTOS (updated)

On the morning of 4 September, four people were injured in a drone attack in Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET informs.

"As a result of an enemy drone strike, three residents of the regional centre were injured," the statement said.

They were provided with all the necessary medical care.

UPDATE

At 11:36 a.m., Fedorov reported: "The number of victims of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to four."

