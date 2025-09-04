ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9023 visitors online
News Photo UAV attack on Zaporizhzhia
764 0

Four people injured as result of drone attack on Zaporizhzhia. VIDEO&PHOTOS (updated)

On the morning of 4 September, four people were injured in a drone attack in Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET informs.

"As a result of an enemy drone strike, three residents of the regional centre were injured," the statement said.

They were provided with all the necessary medical care.

Read more: Enemy massively attacked Zaporizhzhia: woman was killed, 34 were injured, including two children (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

UPDATE

At 11:36 a.m., Fedorov reported: "The number of victims of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to four."

Attack on Zaporizhzhia on 4 September 2025

See more: Russians strike Zaporizhzhia twice, industrial facilities damaged. PHOTO

Обстріл Запоріжжя 4.09
Обстріл Запоріжжя 4.09

Author: 

Zaporizhzhya (550) Zaporizka region (1432) Shahed (868) Zaporizkyy district (132)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 