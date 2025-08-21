Russians strike Zaporizhzhia twice, industrial facilities damaged. PHOTO

On the night of 21 August, Russian invaders attacked Zaporizhzhia twice.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov.

He noted that the attack caused damage to several industrial infrastructure facilities. The blast wave also damaged nearby houses, shattering their windows. Utilities are already working at the scene of the attack.

"Preliminary, there were no casualties. Details are being clarified," Fedorov added.

