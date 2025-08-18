Missile attack on Zaporizhzhia: three dead, number of wounded rises to 33 (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the morning of August 18, a powerful explosion occurred in Zaporizhzhia.

"The sound of an explosion was heard in Zaporizhzhia," the report says.

Before that, the Air Force reported a high-speed target on the regional center.

An air alert was declared in Zaporizhzhia region and a number of regions due to the threat of ballistic missiles.

The head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov reported repeated explosions in Zaporizhzhia region.

Later, Fedorov reported that the enemy tried to strike at the critical infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia. He made two strikes.

"Two people were injured. They are being provided with medical care," the statement said.

The head of the RMA noted that doctors continue to receive reports about the injured.

A little later, Fedorov reported two more wounded.

"There are already four wounded - the number of casualties as a result of the enemy's attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased.

They are being provided with all the necessary medical care," he added.

The number of people who needed medical assistance is increasing.

"Six people, two of them in serious condition, have been hospitalized in Zaporizhzhia medical institutions. These are the victims of the attack on the regional center," Fedorov said at 10:00 a.m.

Seven wounded - the number of casualties as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia is increasing.

"A man is hospitalized in serious condition. Priority work on eliminating the consequences of the attack is ongoing at the site of the hit," said Fedorov.

The number of people injured as a result of the enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia increased to 17.

Around 12:30 p.m., Fedorov reported the death of the man.

"The man whom the rescuers pulled out of the abyss, unfortunately, died. The doctors fought for his life to the last," said the head of the RMA.

As of 12:40 p.m., the death toll in Zaporizhzhia has increased.

"Three people were killed, many wounded are in serious condition - right now doctors are fighting for their lives - these are the consequences of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia," said Fedorov.

There are 18 injured with explosive traumas and shrapnel wounds under medical supervision. Among them is a 17-year-old boy.

"Some of the injured are currently in surgery. The doctors are doing everything possible to save their lives and health," added the head of the RMA.

23 people who suffered from the enemy attack are receiving medical care in Zaporizhzhia's healthcare facilities.

"The wounded as a result of the Russian attack on the regional centre continue to seek medical care. All people receive the necessary medical care. Some of them will continue their treatment on an outpatient basis," said Fedorov.

As of 17:38, Fedorov reported that the number of wounded as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia had increased to 30.

All victims are receiving necessary medical assistance.

UPDATE

As of 19:15 p.m.

"33 wounded as a result of an early morning enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. People continue to seek help," Fedorov wrote.









