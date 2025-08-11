Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia: four people in hospitals, one seriously injured - RMA

As a result of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on August 10, the premises of the central bus station in Zaporizhzhia were significantly destroyed and the clinic of the Zaporizhzhia Medical Pharmaceutical University was damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Hromadske Radio by the spokesman for the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Kovalenko.

"11 multi-storey buildings, two private houses, and infrastructure facilities were damaged. In addition to the bus station and clinic, there are numerous shops and a gas station. But the main thing is people. 20 people were injured, 4 of them are currently in hospitals. Three of them are in moderate condition, one man, 38 years old, is in serious condition."

As of 12.00 p.m., the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov reported 21 injured.

"Today, a 44-year-old woman sought medical attention. She was provided with the necessary assistance. The victim will be treated on an outpatient basis," noted Fedorov.

In total, the occupiers shelled the region 590 times over the past day.

"They fired from four types of weapons: drones, which account for about 70% of the total number of attacks, artillery systems, aircraft, including guided aerial bombs - they hit not only Zaporizhzhia but also frontline settlements, and multiple launch rocket systems.

First of all, frontline settlements located 5-10-15 kilometers from the combat line suffer," said the RMA spokesman.

As a reminder, a mobile passenger service point will be set up on the site of the destroyed bus station in Zaporizhzhia. A mobile ticket office, mobile administration and mobile shelters will be deployed.