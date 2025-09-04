Air base in Romania could become key hub for aid to Ukraine and double NATO contingent, - media

Up to 20,000 NATO troops could be stationed at the "Mihai Kogălniceanu" Air Base in Romania, twice as many as previously announced.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Digi24.

As noted, the initial plan was to permanently station 10,000 troops. At the same time, according to sources, another 10,000 could be temporarily deployed in the event of a violation of a possible peace agreement by Russia or a threat to NATO countries.

The base will also store missiles, ammunition, and armored vehicles, which will be transferred to Ukraine when supply routes are safe.

"Mihai Kogălniceanu" Air Base in Romania

"Mihai Kogălniceanu" is one of the largest infrastructure projects of the Romanian army. The modernization of the base will cost €2.5 billion, of which Bucharest plans to attract €400 million from EU funds. By 2040, the airbase could become the largest in Europe, surpassing Germany's "Ramstein".

