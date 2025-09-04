Sumy and district left without power after Russian strike on critical infrastructure

Russian forces struck critical infrastructure, leaving Sumy and part of the district without electricity.

This was reported by Sumyoblenergo, Censor.NET informs.

Explosions were heard in Sumy at 12:52 PM.

"As a result of the Russian army’s strike on Sumy’s critical infrastructure, the regional center and part of the Sumy district have been partially cut off from power. The interruption in electricity supply is temporary.

Energy workers are working to restore power supply!" the company said.

