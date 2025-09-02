Drone attack on Sumy: shopping arcade destroyed, houses damaged

On the night of 2 September 2025, the enemy launched strikes on Sumy. The city was under attack by drones.

This was reported by the head of the CMA, Serhii Kryvosheenko, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, the shelling destroyed a shopping arcade.

Four residential buildings were damaged, and about 50 windows were broken.

"There are victims who have sought outpatient care, including a child," the report said.

The fire has been extinguished. Utility companies are involved in dealing with the aftermath.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that a large-scale fire broke out in Sumy as a result of a Russian attack.