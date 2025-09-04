Ballistic missile hits checkpoint near Chernihiv: two killed, three injured (updated). PHOTO

Head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration (СMA) Dmytro Bryzhynskyi reported explosions within the city of Chernihiv.

He wrote this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"A missile strike has been recorded on the premises of a city enterprise," Bryzhynskyi noted.

According to him, information on casualties is currently being clarified.

Update

"A missile strike near one of the checkpoints," the head of the City Military Administration clarified.

It is reported that, as of now, one person has been killed and two others injured.

The strike targeted employees of a humanitarian demining mission who were carrying out mine clearance in the area.

As of 4:04 PM, two people have been killed and three injured.

Read more: Explosions heard in Odessa, city under attack by UAVs, - mayor