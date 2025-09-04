Two people injured in Russian strikes on Sumy region – RMA
Two people were injured in Russian strikes on Sumy region on September 4.
Head of the Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleh Hryhorov reported this, Censor.NET notes.
- As a result of the evening strike in the Kovpakivskyi district of Sumy, a 62-year-old man was injured. He was hospitalized, and doctors are conducting examinations.
- Another drone hit the grounds of a dog shelter on the outskirts of the city. Fortunately, no animals were harmed.
- A 56-year-old man wounded earlier in the day is receiving outpatient treatment.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password