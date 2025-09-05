ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9257 visitors online
News Update of DeepState map
3 368 5

Enemy has advanced in Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions, - DeepState. MAP

Enemy advances in Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions

Russian troops are advancing in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions.

This is reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy has advanced near Sicheneve (Synelnykivskyi district, Dnipropetrovsk region) and Krasne Pershne (Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region)," the report says.

It is also noted that the area of Stepova Novosilka (Kharkiv region) and Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia region) has been clarified.

Read more: Russian forces gain ground in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions – DeepState. MAPS

Enemy advances in Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions
Enemy advances in Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions
Enemy advances in Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions
Enemy advances in Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions

Author: 

Zaporizka region (1438) Kharkivska region (950) Polohivskyy district (96) Kup’yanskyy district (275) Mala Tokmachka (4) Krasne Pershe (4) Stepova Novoselivka (1) DeepState (239)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 