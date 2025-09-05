3 368 5
Enemy has advanced in Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions, - DeepState. MAP
Russian troops are advancing in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions.
This is reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET informs.
"The enemy has advanced near Sicheneve (Synelnykivskyi district, Dnipropetrovsk region) and Krasne Pershne (Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region)," the report says.
It is also noted that the area of Stepova Novosilka (Kharkiv region) and Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia region) has been clarified.
