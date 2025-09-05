ENG
News Trump statements
Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia, to deepest, darkest China, - Trump

Trump made a statement about Russia, India, and China

US President Donald Trump has stated that Russia and India have sided with China.

He announced this on Truth Social, according to Censor.NET.

"Looks like we've lost India and Russia, to deepest, darkest China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!" he said.

