7 713 93
Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia, to deepest, darkest China, - Trump
US President Donald Trump has stated that Russia and India have sided with China.
He announced this on Truth Social, according to Censor.NET.
"Looks like we've lost India and Russia, to deepest, darkest China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!" he said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password