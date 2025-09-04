China urges Ukraine and Russia to strive for "just and binding " peace deal – Chinese envoy at UN

China advocates for the need for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to reach a peace agreement and emphasizes the importance of "de-escalating military actions."

Deputy Permanent Representative of China to the UN Geng Shuang stated this at a UN General Assembly session, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

"Dialogue and negotiations remain the only viable way out of the crisis. China urges the parties to the conflict to maintain the momentum of dialogue, demonstrate political will, reach consensus, and strive to achieve a just, lasting, and binding peace agreement," the Chinese envoy stressed.

He also called on the international community to support a political settlement.

According to him, it is also "extremely important to jointly promote de-escalation."

Geng Shuang said China calls on the parties to adhere to three principles: not expanding the battlefield, de-escalating hostilities, and avoiding actions that would exacerbate the conflict.

At the same time, the deputy envoy added, priority should be given to humanitarian issues, preventing attacks on civilians, refraining from the use of weapons of mass destruction, and avoiding hostilities around nuclear power plants and other critical infrastructure.

