Details of Ukraine–US drone deal to be disclosed soon – Foreign Ministry

Details of the drone agreement between Ukraine and the United States will be announced soon.

This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi, Censor.NET reported, citing I-U.

He stressed that the United States has been one of Ukraine’s key allies since the start of the war and is interested in joint production of unique Ukrainian technologies, particularly drones that have proven effective on the battlefield.

According to Tykhyi, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy personally made the proposal to U.S. President Donald Trump. He added that such cooperation is mutually beneficial and of interest to both sides.

"You will see more details about this work, I believe, very soon," the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

